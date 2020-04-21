‘The Voice’ Is Returning To South Korea After A Seven-Year Hiatus

The Voice has been licensed to South Korea’s Mnet for a second time by ITV Studios after the talent show has been off-air in the country since 2013.

Mnet’s parent company CJ ENM will produce the rebooted series, in which a group of coaches blind judge singers. The show will return this spring for what will effectively be a third season.

Ayesha Surty, ITV Studios’ SVP of licensing in Asia, said: “Music has the amazing ability to bring people together. In these unusual times, a positive and heart-warming show like The Voice will continue to entertain people.”

CJ ENM producer Sang Jun Park added: “All of us are having harsh times this year and I strongly believe that the program would be a great chance to share comfort and deep impressions with everyone.”

The Voice is now a decade old and there have been 121 adaptations of the format around the globe.