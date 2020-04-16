‘The Trials Of Gabriel Fernandez’ Director Brian Knappenberger Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez director Brian Knappenberger and his Luminant Media production company have signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Knappenberg most recently directed and executive produced Netflix’s critically praised The Trials Of Gabriel Fernandez via his Luminant Media banner. The six-part true crime docuseries, based on the reporting by L.A. Times journalist Garrett Therolf, chronicled the months-long abuse and eventual murder of eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez in Palmdale, CA. The docuseries, which premiered in February, had an extended run as the top show on the platform and held a top 10 spot for weeks to follow.

Previously, Knappenberger directed, wrote and produced Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press for Netflix. The documentary feature, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, examined press freedom through Hulk Hogan’s court case against Gawker Media. He also directed, wrote and produced We Are Legion: The Story of the Hacktivists and The Internet’s Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz, the latter earning him a WGA Award for Best Documentary Screenplay.

His most recent film Church and the Fourth Estate premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Knappenberger continues to be repped by Marc H. Simon of Fox Rothschild. Luminant is repped by Shannon Hensley at AGMB.