‘The Star Chamber’ Drama Inspired By Movie In Works At Amazon From Sheldon Turner & Fox 21 TV Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has put in development The Star Chamber, a thriller drama inspired by the 1983 Michael Douglas film of the same name, from Sheldon Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions and Fox 21 Television Studios. The project stems from Vendetta’s deal at 20th Century Fox TV and Fox 21 TV Studios, divisions of Disney TV Studios.

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Written by Turner (Up In the Air), The Star Chamber series gives the movie a gender twist. It follows a revered female federal appellate court judge in San Francisco. She leads a shadowy group of judges that decide to right the wrongs of the broken legal system as she struggles to balance her obligations to law, to religion and to her family.

Turner and Klein executive produce through Vendetta. Ileen Maisel, who was involved in the original movie as development executive for the film’s producer Frank Yablans, executive produces through her first-look deal at Fox 21. The project is co-produced by Fox 21 and Amazon Studios.

In the 1983 film, Douglas played the main character, idealistic Los Angeles Judge Steve Hardin, who gets involved with a modern-day Star Chamber.

Written by Roderick Taylor and Peter Hyams and directed by Hyams, The Star Chamber, distributed by 20th Century Fox, also starred Hal Holbrook, Yaphet Kotto, Sharon Gless, James B. Sikking and Joe Regalbuto. Here is a trailer: