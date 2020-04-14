‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On the Run’ Takes Over ‘Infinite’s Early August Slot

In the ever-changing summer theatrical schedule, Paramount has pushed The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run from July 31 to August 7 as its Mark Wahlberg action feature Infinite jumps to Memorial Day weekend 2021. Deadline reported that latter news exclusively today.

On its new date, SpongeBob will share the marquee with wide entry 20th/Disney’s crime thriller The Empty Man from director David Prior.

Many in the comments section have asked where 20th’s Bob’s Burgers has gone: Disney is now releasing that movie on April 9 next year.

This is what the summer theatrical release slate looks like now:

June 19