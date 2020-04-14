‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On the Run’ Takes Over ‘Infinite’s Early August Slot

Click to Skip Ad
In the ever-changing summer theatrical schedule, Paramount has pushed The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run from July 31 to August 7 as its Mark Wahlberg action feature Infinite jumps to Memorial Day weekend 2021. Deadline reported that latter news exclusively today.

On its new date, SpongeBob will share the marquee with wide entry 20th/Disney’s crime thriller The Empty Man from director David Prior.

Many in the comments section have asked where 20th’s Bob’s Burgers has gone: Disney is now releasing that movie on April 9 next year.

This is what the summer theatrical release slate looks like now:

June 19

Fatale (LG)

The King of Staten Island (Uni)

July 3

Untitled A24 feature

No major studio pics dated — open opportunity for a studio to fill

July 10

Untitled Purge (Uni)

July 17

Tenet (WB)

July 24

Mulan (Dis)

Come Play (Focus)

July 31

Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar (LG)

August 7

SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run (Par)

Empty Man (20th/Dis)

August 14

Wonder Woman 1984 (WB)

The One and Only Ivan (Dis)

Nobody (Uni)

August 21

Let Him Go (Foc)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (UAR)

Untitled Fred Hampton project (WB)

August 28

Hitman’s Bodyguard Part 2 (LG)

Spell (Par)

Sept 4 – Labor Day weekend

The Beatles: Get Back (Dis)

Monster Hunter (Sony)

A Quiet Place Part II (Par)

Unhinged (Solstice)

