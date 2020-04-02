‘The Society’: Olivia Nikkanen Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of Netflix YA Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Nikkanen, who recurred on the first season of Netflix’s The Society, has been promoted to series regular for season 2 of the YA drama series.

Created by Chris Keyser and starring Kathryn Newton, The Society is described as a modern take on Lord of the Flies. It follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents. Their newfound freedom will be fun… but it will also be very dangerous. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive.

Nikkanen plays Gwen. In high school, Gwen was the girl you didn’t want on your bad side. Not quite Queen Bee, but certainly a member of the royal court. In New Ham, her social status is more precarious. Though Gwen is prone to fits of anxiety that leave her vulnerable and isolated, her wit, humor, and hidden talents will help redefine her role in the new world.

Season 1 of The Society aired last May. Season 2 is slated to premiere in late 2020.

Cast includes Kathryn Newton, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Gideon Adlon, Alex Fitzalan and Grace Victoria Cox.

Keyser will return as showrunner for season 2 and continue to executive produce alongside Marc Webb.

Nikkanen was recently seen in a recurring role on the CW’s Supergirl. She has appeared in guest-starring roles on CBS’ Elementary, FX’s The Americans and HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, among others, and on the big screen she appeared in a supporting role in the 2017 feature Girl Followed.

The young actress has been in the press recently after sharing on Instagram that she has tested positive for coronavirus, but says she is feeling better and recovering well. She is repped by Buchwald and Principal Entertainment LA.