‘The Simpsons’ Showrunner Al Jean Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime The Simpsons executive producer/showrunner Al Jean has signed with the Gersh Agency. This represents the highest-profile new writer signing since Gersh earlier this year became the first major full-service talent agency to sign a franchise agreement with the WGA.

Jean has been on Fox’s The Simpsons since the 1989 pilot and, with brief breaks in the 1990s, for the iconic comedy’s 21-season run to date. He has been a sole showrunner since Season 13.

With The Simpsons, Jean has shared nine Animation Program Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award. He also was co-writer and producer on The Simpsons Movie, which grossed over $500 million worldwide, and on The Simpsons-themed Oscar-nominated animated short film The Longest Daycare.

In addition to his work on The Simpsons, Jean co-created series The Critic and Teen Angel and worked on It’s Garry Shandling’s Show. He also co-wrote Funny or Die’s SNL Presidential Reunion Video, which is credited with helping establish the Consumer Financial Protection Agency. Jean, who served as Vice President of the Harvard Lampoon while at Harvard, is also repped by attorney Kevin Kelly at Gendler & Kelly.