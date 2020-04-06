Tribeca Film Festival Winner ‘The Short History Of The Long Road’ Arriving On Demand This Summer

EXCLUSIVE: Last year’s Tribeca Film Festival winning-title The Short History of the Long Road will be hitting VOD on June 16 via FilmRise. Written and directed by Ani Simon-Kennedy, the film tells the story of Nola (Sabrina Carpenter), a teenager who grew up living out of a van with her beloved father Clint (Steven Ogg), two nomads against the world. When tragedy strikes, Nola is confronted by the reality that life as an outsider may not be her only choice.

The movie is also hoping to open in theaters on June 12 ahead of its digital release. The Short History of the Long Road won a Special Jury Mention for Best Screenplay at last year’s Tribeca.

“When we made the film, America was in a different time and place,” said Ani Simon-Kennedy. “Nola’s journey shows us the only way forward is for all of us to support each other and weave our own safety nets in order to catch one another.”

The movie will be available on demand to stream or download in on iTunes, Prime Video, GooglePlay and Microsoft as well as cable and satellite TV providers including Comcast, Cox, Spectrum and Direct TV.

Sabrina Carpenter stars as Nola, alongside Steven Ogg, Maggie Siff, Jashaun St. John, Rusty Schwimmer and Danny Trejo.

Written and directed by Ani Simon-Kennedy, The Short History of the Long Road was produced by Kishori Rajan, Eddie Rubin, Darren Dean, Bettina Kadoorie, Ani Simon-Kennedy, Cailin Yatsko and Dominique Telson. EPs are Fred Bernstein, Dave Conlon, Shaohua Huang, Sasha Klupchak, Harris McCabe, Robert Menzies, Stu Pollard, Eric Schultz, Krios Song, Dan Wong and Na Yang.