The Rolling Stones Land Number One Song On iTunes With ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

More than 40 years since their last number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart, The Rolling Stones have landed at number one on iTunes.

Yesterday, the band dropped “Living in a Ghost Town,” a surprise new song and accompanying video. Mick Jagger said he thought the tune “would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now.” He was right.

One day later, “Living in a Ghost Town” sits atop iTunes’ song chart, well above recent efforts by Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Bieber.

Credit the Stones’ longevity and also a hunger for new music from the band, which has not released a new composition since “Doom and Gloom” and “One More Shot” in 2012.

While very relevant to our quarantine-ravaged times, “Living in a Ghost Town” was actually written a year ago.

“We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing,” said Keith Richards. “And then sh*t hit the fan [and] Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it.”

Watch the video below.