Bleecker Street Teams With Exhibitors To Stream Sally Potter’s ‘The Roads Not Taken’

Bleecker Street’s Sally Potter movie The Roads Not Taken had a limited New York and Los Angeles run over the March 13-15 weekend, just as the COVID-19 climate was impacting theatrical business. But now the movie, which stars Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Laura Linney and Salma Hayek, will be part of the New York-based distributor’s new virtual streaming program with exhibition, starting on April 10.

For the price of $12 for a three-day viewing window, audiences can log on to their local exhibitor’s website, the participating partners being Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, CMX Cinemas, Bow Tie Cinemas, Laemmle Theatres and Studio Movie Grill, to watch the movie for a 3-day viewing window. Many indie distributors in the current coronavirus climate, which has shuttered movie theaters, are banding together with exhibition to stream their movies in an exclusive window while the nation is quarantined at home.

All together the number of independent movie theaters participating currently numbers over 175 sites with more expected to join in the coming days. The revenue from the movie will be split between Bleecker and exhibition partners. Audiences can learn more from participating theaters and through BleeckerStreetMedia.com.

“While we were looking forward to bringing the film to theaters across the country, this new approach helps us to share Sally’s vision with audiences while also supporting our exhibition partners during this difficult time,” said President of Distribution, Jack Foley.

Potter’s latest movie, which debuted at the Berlinale in February, follows a day in the life of Leo (Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Fanning), as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived, leading Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future.