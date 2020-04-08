‘Ellen’s Game Of Games’ Leads Tuesday Ratings As ‘The Resident’ Finale And ‘Empire’ See Gains

Fox’s The Resident scrubbed out of Season 3 early Tuesday, holding steady in the adults 18-49 demographic with a 0.8 rating and season-high audience of 4.92 million viewers. The season finale of the medical drama served as a solid lead-in to Empire (0.7, 2.93M), which saw a tenth climb in the demo. The network finished No. 1 in the demo overall for the night.

A new Ellen’s Game of Games (1.2, 7.79M) on NBC dipped since its last new episode but still managed to be the top show Tuesday in both metrics. The network also aired a second part of NBC News’ Coronavirus Pandemic special report (0.5, 3.32M).

ABC brought in a fresh batch of episodes of The Conners (1.0, 6.23M) and Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.90M), which were down, while new episodes of Mixed-ish (0.6, 2.95M), Black-ish (0.6, 2.73M) and For Life (0.6, 2.34M) holding steady in the demo.

Elsewhere, CBS aired repeats of their Tuesday NCIS and FBI block while the CW had encores of Batwoman and Supergirl.

