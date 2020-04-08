Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Little Women,’ Big Profits: Remake Lands At No. 24 In Deadline’s 2019 Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Purge’ Siren Used By Louisiana Police As Curfew Alarm, Panicking Citizens

The Purge
Alfonso Bresciani/USA Network

No, the local Arcadia, Louisiana police weren’t kicking off the annual Purge. But to citizens already jittery from the COVID-19 virus, the eerie sound of the familiar siren from the horror film frayed nerves.

The Arcadia police, in an effort to remind the locals of a 9 PM curfew, used an alarm that fans of horror classic The Purge instantly recognized. In the film and its series, the sound is used to kick off 12 hours of mayhem in which all crimes are legal, including murder and assault.

Acadia Parish in Louisiana is currently under a 9 PM to 6 AM curfew. Citizens are not to leave home, and could be cited if they do. The police used patrol cars sounding the “Purge” alarm to remind them.

The local police later claimed they didn’t know the sound was associated with the film. They pledged not to use it again.

Below is a video a local citizen captured from their porch. He captioned it, “As if things aren’t bad enough, the Crowley Louisiana police department played The Purge siren to notify its citizens of the evening curfew.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad