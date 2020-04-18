‘The Price Is Right’ Host Drew Carey Told Teens: “I Forgave The Guy Who Murdered Amie”

Drew Carey made a stunning admission Friday during the remote The Talk@Home: He forgives the man who murdered his ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick.

“After Amie’s murder, I took a week off,” Carey related. “Really, I couldn’t function and my first day back (to his job hosting The Price is Right) we taped the high school show for ‘Kids Week.’ It was the first show back and everybody knew what happened to me. And so, I took time during the break to talk to these kids.”

Carey said that he really wanted to speak about the incident to the teens “because it was high school kids, and I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who murdered Amie. He was mentally ill. He was abused as a kid. You have to be able to forgive people like that. I wish he never did it. I wish he never met her.”

Host Marie Osmond then asked, “Did that help your heart to process that with the fans?” Carey said, “Yeah, it’s important for high school kids to hear, people in general to hear. I really try to practice instant forgiveness and unconditional love. The closest you can get to that, the better you are.”