‘The Night Manager’ Outfit The Ink Factory Extends 127 Wall Financing Deal & Ups Rod Henwood To COO

The Ink Factory, the production co behind The Night Manager and Fighting With My Family, has extended its financing partnership with investor 127 Wall Productions. The agreement will now run through 2024 and is expanding scope to cover significant development funding and increase production co-financing capacity for film and TV projects, the company said.

The existing facility was set up in 2017 and has been utilized for projects including Park Chan-wook’s The Little Drummer Girl.

The move follows the outfit striking a development partnership with Endeavor (which saw the U.S. company take a minor stake in the business) earlier this year, and its recent hiring of a new Director of Development.

Today, the company also announced that it is upping Chief Strategy Officer Rod Henwood to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Remaining in London, he will oversee commercial, business affairs and marketing activities for the company, alongside Head of Finance Ian Spence.

Henwood’s new role, along with Head of Production Tracey Josephs, will lend support to the work of Creative Director Katherine Butler, who joined from Raw in December.

“At this difficult time for the industry, the continued support of our partners at 127 Wall, alongside our recently announced investment from Endeavor Content, is particularly appreciated,” jointly commented Ink Factory co-CEOs Simon and Stephen Cornwell. “Our ability to dedicate significantly increased resources to building our development slate and make sure we are in the strongest possible position when the industry emerges from hiatus is hugely important, and it is the staunch support of our partners that has made that possible.”

“From both inside and outside the company, I have always loved what Ink stands for as the home of great storytellers, from John le Carré to Park Chan-wook, Ang Lee and beyond. It’s a privilege to be involved in the leadership of the studio at such an exciting time for the company and the sector. Notwithstanding the times we live in, it very much feels like prospects for the company have never been brighter,” added Henwood.