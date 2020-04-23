‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’: Hulu Drama Rounds Out Cast With Eight Series Regulars

Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers, The Last Man on Earth), MaameYaa Boafo (Bluff City Law, Ramy), Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy), Gia Sandhu (A Simple Favor, A Perfect Plan), Mystic Inscho (A Handful of Rust, School of Rock Broadway Tour), Emmy DeOliveira (Flaked, Teachers), Seth Carr (Black Panther, The Main Event) and Marta Timofeeva (Welcome to Mercy) are set as series regulars opposite Tony Hale in The Mysterious Benedict Society, Hulu’s adventure drama series based on the best-selling YA novel by Trenton Lee Stewart. The series hails from Sonar Entertainment, 20th Century Fox TV and Jamie Tarses’ Fanfare.

Written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, The Mysterious Benedict Society is the tale of four gifted orphans who are recruited by a eccentric, benefactor (Hale) to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications, while creating a new sort of family along the way.

Schaal will play Number Two. Number Two has the pointedness and precision of a well sharpened pencil. With an eccentric aura to her, sharp and direct, she is one Mr. Benedict’s loyal lieutenants.

Boafo will portray Rhonda, Mr. Benedict’s other trusted lieutenant. Rhonda is charming and extroverted, a “joyful warrior” with a can-do attitude.

Hurst is Milligan. A deadpan proctor with the Mysterious Benedict Society who, despite his towering stature, is not so much scary as he is a sad, distant figure.

Sandhu will play Ms. Perumal. Reynie’s tutor at the orphanage, Ms. Perumal is resourceful, determined and desperately wants Reynie to have a shot at a better life.

Inscho will portray Reynie Muldoon. Plucky and good-hearted, Reynie is a boy with exceptional intelligence — but he is genuinely humble. Dutiful, polite & determined to always do the right thing, he emerges as a calm, reasonable leader – one of a quartet of recruits to The Mysterious Benedict Society, where his “intuitive understanding of human nature” will be put to a fine use.

DeOliveira is Kate Weatherall. Kate is a resourceful, athletic kid. Kate is a born tool-user; she has an uncanny feel for how things go together. Remarkably intelligent, and exceedingly self-reliant, Kate can be emotionally guarded. Proud of being a “self-contained unit” who can solve problems on her feet (or, preferably, dangling from a long rope), she is the third fast-thinking new recruit to the Mysterious Benedict Society.

Carr will play George ‘Sticky’ Washington.” A slight kid who is deeply loyal, Sticky is a bit timid and vulnerable, suffering from serious anxiety. Sticky may not be the most athletic of the group, even a bit clumsy, but he has a vast reservoir of knowledge; odd bits of information just “stick” to his brain. Able to solve any problem that requires a deep well of information, Sticky is the second new recruit to the Mysterious Benedict Society.

Timofeeva will portray Constance Contraire.” Constance is a true original – a tiny, TINY girl with a huge chip on her shoulder, she is the fourth new recruit to the Mysterious Benedict Society. Constance has a remarkably short fuse and a spectacularly insolent manner. A born rebel against authority and civility, Constance is a contrarian, a rule-breaker, and a defiant smart mouth. She is resourceful & a wild card — and often the spark that guides the group to an unexpected solution.

The Mysterious Benedict Society, written by Stewart and illustrated by Carson Ellis, was published by Little, Brown and Company in 2007, launching a best-selling book franchise that also includes sequels The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey and The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner’s Dilemma as well as prequel The Extraordinary Education of Nicholas Benedict.

Former Shadowhunters showrunners Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer serve as showrunners of the series They executive produce alongside Manfredi, Hay, Tarses and Karen Kehela Sherwood.

