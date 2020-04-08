Click to Skip Ad
‘The Masked Singer’ Sets Virtual Aftershow Hosted By Nick Cannon

The Masked Singer
Michael Becker/Fox

Nick Cannon will host an upcoming aftershow “on a virtual stage” for Fox’s hit series The Masked Singer.

Beginning April 22, The Masked Singer: After The Mask will air immediately following the singing competition at 9/8c, continuing on the following three Wednesdays, April 29, May 6 and May 13, at the same time.

Fox says the aftershow will feature major celebrity guests discussing that night’s best moments, stunts, games, along with impromptu musical performances.

After the Mask will fill Lego Masters’ timeslot, which wraps its first season on April 15.

The Masked Singer, down to its final eight contestants, continues tonight with a one-hour episode.

Next week, The Masked Singer will air a previously announced special, The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular, featuring songs heard through season 3.

