‘The Masked Singer’ Latest Reveal Tops Wednesday Ratings; ‘SEAL Team’ Matches Season High

Michael Becker/Fox

Audiences tuned into another big reveal on The Masked Singer as the Fox reality singing competition won Wednesday delivering a 2.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.48 million viewers. The ratings were steady with last week, with the new aftershow Masked Singer: After the Mask (1.2, 4.58M) seeing a dip from last week’s premiere.

The duo teamed to give Fox the nightly victory in the demo.

CBS, the night’s most-watched network, saw SEAL Team (0.8, 5.82M) match its season high. It was bookended by Survivor (1.5, 8.04M) which held steady in the demo and S.W.A.T. (0.7, 4.99M) which shot up a tenth.

Elsewhere, NBC aired encores of its Chicago suite while ABC filled its lineup with repeats of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? 

Meanwhile, the CW gave viewers a fresh episode of Riverdale (0.2, 686,000) and a rerun of Bulletproof.

 

