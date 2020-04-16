‘Chicago Fire’ Hits All-Time Viewer High In Season Finale; ‘The Masked Singer’ Tops Wednesday Ratings

Fox’s The Masked Singer continues to take the throne Wednesdays, despite dropping three tenths in the adults 18-49 demographic last night with a mid-competition sing-along special. The show topped the night still with a 1.7 rating and 6.66 million viewers.

It was followed by the season finale brick-building reality competition Lego Masters (1.2, 3.97M), which held steady with last week’s numbers. Fox won the night overall in the demo.

Among viewers, NBC was the top network thanks to the coronavirus-forced season finales of its Chicago trio. Chicago Fire (1.2, 9.33) ended its season hitting an all-time high in viewership, while the season enders of Chicago Med (1.1, 9.22M) slipped a tenth in the demo and Chicago P.D. (1.1, 7.90M) held steady compared with their previous episodes.

ABC saw the return of The Goldbergs (0.8, 4.44M), American Housewife (0.5, 2.52M) and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (0.6, 3.85), which all took a hit in the demo, with the later dipping five-tenths after its debut last week. Meanwhile, Schooled (0.7, 3.35M) ticked up a tenth.

At CBS, Survivor (1.5, 8.04M) was steady and was followed by repeats of SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. Meanwhile, The CW’s Riverdale (0.2, 553,000) and the season finale of Nancy Drew (0.1, 489K) delivered viewership lows.