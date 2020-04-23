‘The Masked Singer’ Tops Wednesday, ‘SEAL Team’ And ‘S.W.A.T’ Score Season-Highs

The Masked Singer saw a boost from last week’s sing-along spectacular to win Wednesday. The incognito singing competition delivered a 2.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.88 million viewers. This led to the premiere of The Masked Singer aftershow After The Mask which delivered a 1.4 in the demo and 5.52 million viewers.

At CBS, the night kicked off with Survivor holding steady with a 1.5 rating and 8.10 million viewers. SEAL Team ticked up to match its season high in the demo with a 0.8 and 5.91 million viewers, marking its largest audience in over a year. S.W.A.T. also had a good night as it ticked up to a 0.6 in the demo and besting its viewership since December with 4.80 million viewers.

ABC held steady in the demo with The Goldbergs (0.8, 4.27M), American Housewife (0.6, 3.04M) and Single Parents (0.5, 2.39M). Meanwhile, Schooled (0.6, 3.04M) and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (0.5, 3.67M) dipped a tenth.

Last but not least, The CW cleared its Wednesday night to air the special Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion (0.1, 1.14M).