‘The Mandalorian’: Work On Season 3 Is Underway For Disney+

We are still months away from the Season 2 premiere of Disney+’s flagship original series The Mandalorian, but work is already underway on Season 3, sources close to the production confirmed to Deadline.

Pre-production has begun and creator Jon Favreau has been writing scripts for the third installment, sources say. This isn’t surprising, given that most hit shows, particularly one as successful and elaborate VFX-wise as The Mandalorian, begin work on a new season as soon as the previous season has wrapped. Production on Season 2 concluded in early March, before filming shutdowns and stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic took effect.

The Mandalorian, set five years after the 1983 Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi, follows a bounty hunter, who is protecting a highly coveted Jedi-powered baby Yoda from falling into the hands of the villainous Imperial Empire. The bounty hunter is from the same rogue warrior class as legacy Star Wars character Jango Fett.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is slated to premiere in October. Disney+ recently announced that The Mandalorian is getting a behind-the-scenes look in Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode docuseries set for premiere on Star Wars Day, May 4. It is hosted by The Mandalorian creator/showrunner Favreau, with each chapter exploring a different facet of the television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations.

Variety was first to report the news.