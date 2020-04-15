‘The Mandalorian’ Docuseries Set For Star Wars Day Premiere On Disney+

Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, Disney+’s signature series, is getting a behind-the-scenes look in Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode docuseries set for premiere on Star Wars Day, May 4.

Hosted by The Mandalorian creator and showrunner Jon Favreau, each chapter of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian explores a different facet of the television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations.

Topics this season include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said Favreau. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere three days after The Mandalorian will wrap its first season in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland. Season 2 of The Mandalorian is slated to premiere in the fall.

Disney+ also will honor May the Fourth with the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which will wrap after seven seasons. The conclusion to the critically acclaimed series explores the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.