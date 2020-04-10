‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Returns To CBS Next Week With New Episodes Filmed In Host’s Garage

James Corden is getting back in his garage for new episodes of The Late Late Show. The talkshow is returning to CBS next week, from Monday April 13.

The Brit becomes the latest late night host to film his show remotely and will film episodes from home with guests also joining online.

This comes after Corden hosted Homefest, a primetime special on CBS, on March 30 that featured performances from the likes of Dua Lipa in London; K-Pop band BTS, who are all quarantined together in South Korea; as well as Andrea Bocelli singing from his house in Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries.

The Late Late Show, which is produced by CBS TV Studios and Corden’s Fulwell 73, shutdown production on March 13 after initially switching to shows with no audience.

The show returns alongside the likes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Conan, which have all returned with quarantine episodes.

Corden told Deadline ten days ago that he believes it’s important for people to stick together. “I think the important thing is to say, ‘This is how I’ve been feeling.’ It’s important to show that all of this is out of our control so all you can do is look at what you can control, which is your proximity to other people and you can try and put your head in a positive space and think what will someone else need from me. I know we’ve taken on board this phrase of social distancing, but I don’t think we’ve nailed that. I think it’s physical distancing, socially we can be as connected as ever, physically we can’t be together but socially and mentally we can be together. The world has never been more equipped for us to stay connected to each other so that’s where my head has been at.”