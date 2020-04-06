‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ To Start Producing Full Episodes Remotely From Montana, Will Stay In Originals Through Summer With ‘Studio Sessions’

Starting today, The Kelly Clarkson Show will produce one full remote episode per week from Montana, where host Kelly Clarkson has been sheltering with her family during the coronavirus pandemic. In them, Clarkson will conduct virtual interviews with celebrities and people from the communities doing their part. There also will be more installments of “Bathroom Kellyoke” (you can watch an installment below the post).

Clarkson has been filming “Messages from Montana” updates from the ranch. The video segments originated online and, starting last week, were incorporated into The Kelly Clarkson Show episodes airing on television.

Since the mass Hollywood production shutdown three weeks ago, The Kelly Clarkson Show has continued to air fresh episodes. It had a stack of episodes in the can and a number of episodes that had been previously scheduled but pre-empted for current event coverage. Between these episodes, which will be getting “Messages from Montana” updates, and the newly produced full episodes from Montana, The Kelly Clarkson Show is on track to be airing new installments throughout the remainer of the broadcast season.

Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Returns In Her First Show From Home With Words Of Encouragement For A Captive Audience

Additionally, The Kelly Clarkson Show is taking the rare step to staying in originals over the summer, with the June launch of The Kelly Clarkson Show: Summer Studio Sessions, which will begin production in early summer from a recording studio in Los Angeles. The summer installment of the talk show will will air weekdays and will include all new Kellyoke, celebrity interviews and signature show segments such as Good Neighbor, #OBSESSED, Rad Humans and #WhatI’mLiking.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which already has been renewed for a second season, is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution with Alex Duda serving as executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are also executive producers.