The Gotham Group Launches YouTube Reading Series ‘Gotham Reads’ For Quarantined Kids

The Gotham Group has partnered with a number of children-centered non-profits to launce a YouTube reading room series, Gotham Reads, a new channel that will feature close to 75 top children’s authors, content creators, screenwriters and performers reading their favorite books and giving a peek into their creative process.

The series launched today (and will be refreshed every few days) with the first five videos that feature Caldecott Honor recipient and New York Times bestselling author/illustrator Tony DiTerlizzi, authors and filmmaker Gris Grimley, Stargirl author Jerry Spinelli, The Fairly OddParents Butch Hartman, and Little Fires Everywhere actress AnnaSophia Robb. Other participants include Senator Cory Booker, Skylar Astin, Steve Buscemi, Lin Oliver, Casey Cott, Max Greenfield, Jewel, Sonequa Martin-Green, Natascha McElhone, DJ MacHale, Ethan Nicolle, Sara Rue, Lorraine Toussaint, Patrick Warburton, among others.

1stAveMachine, the production company with whom Gotham Group has a strategic partnership, is providing creative and production support and will be running the channel. To extend outreach to as many quarantined pre-School through middle school kids as possible, Gotham Reads content will be shared with a network of affiliated organizations including 826LA, Common Sense Media, Girls Inc., Imagine LA, P.S. Arts, Save the Children, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing, Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) and Young Storytellers.

“Authors, illustrators, screenwriters and content creators are eager to help bring some solace and normalcy to children around the world during these challenging times. Storytelling is an essential part of our lives,” said Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Gotham’s founder and CEO. ” No one knows that better than these artists, whose unique voices have entertained and comforted millions of children for decades.”