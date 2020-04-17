‘The Godfather Part II’ Lake Tahoe House Is For Sale, Scene Of Classic Fredo Moments

If you’re smart like Fredo Corleone – or, at least think you are – you should leap on the sale of the Lake Tahoe house that was featured in the communion celebration, the classic “I’m smart” scene, and – spoiler alert – Fredo’s untimely demise.

The Fleur du Lac estate (Flower of the Lake) was a key part of the 1974 Francis Ford Coppola Oscar-winning movie. It has since been partitioned into 22 individual homes that collectively are referred to as Fleur Du Lac Estates. One of them is on sale for $3.75 million.

The original house was built in 1935 by industrialist Henry Kaiser, who was celebrating the completion of the Hoover Dam. It sits on the Lake Tahoe west shore and was built in 30 days by 300 workmen.

The home now on the market is called Residence 20, and was built-in 1983. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and has 4,222 square feet. It has a gourmet kitchen with polished granite counter, exercise facilities, a staircase with mahogany banister and south lake views in the master bedroom.

You can also learn Fredo’s secret for catching a fish in the nearby lake if you fork over.