‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Returns To Television With Jennifer Lopez Among First Guests

Another talk show, whose production had been shut down over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is returning to television. The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be back on Monday, April 6, with remotely produced new episodes filmed at DeGeneres’ home amid the health crisis.

“Since going into quarantine two weeks ago, I’ve been doing my show at home every day. But only for Portia. Starting Monday, you’ll be able to see it too, and I can’t wait,” said DeGeneres.

After production on all late-night and most daytime shows was suspended three weeks ago as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, most shows first took to digital platforms for daily updates before returning to TV full-time with homemade versions of their programs.

DeGeneres had been doing Ellen’s Home Quarantine series on her YouTube channel, in which she calls celebrity friends on the phone and chats with them. (You can watch one of the webisodes below).

The at-home TV edition of the talk show will feature guests joining DeGeneres via video chat. Next week’s lineup of guests includes interviews with Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend, as well as checks-ins with Drew and Brittany Brees, and David Spade.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s resident dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Executive Producer Andy Lassner will also be making cameo appearances.