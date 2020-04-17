‘The Disney Family Singalong’ Gets Standing Ovation Atop Thursday Ratings

ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong special drew a strong at-home crowd Thursday, topping the night with a 2.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 10.30 million viewers. It teamed with Station 19 (1.3, 6.99M), in its new 9 PM time slot, and How to Get Away With Murder (0.6, 3.05M) to help the network sweep the night overall.

The hourlong special, which featured a loaded cast including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

Station 19, now shifted to an hour later with the season now over for Grey’s Anatomy, was steady with last week while ticking down in viewers. HTGAWM was steady.

Elsewhere on Thursday, NBC aired the season finale of Indebted (0.4, 1.57M), its freshman comedy starring Adam Pally and Fran Drescher. It gained a tenth week over week. The CW, meanwhile, bowed the second season of its comedic drama In the Dark (0.1, 410,000).

CBS’ Young Sheldon (1.0, 9.32M) was the night’s next most-watched program, though off three tenths in the demo after taking a week off. The network was No. 2 overall in the demo and viewers.

Other notables: NBC’s Will & Grace (0.6, 2.46M) was even in the series’ penultimate episode.