‘The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah’ Scores First Late-Night Interview With New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is to sit down with Trevor Noah for his first late-night interview during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo will feature in this evening’s episode of The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah, which airs on Comedy Central at 11pm.

It comes after Cuomo revealed earlier today that the COVID-19 outbreak has infected more than 258,500 people across the state of New York, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Yesterday, the governor said that President Donald Trump had committed to work together to double the rate of New York’s coronavirus testing.

Cuomo is the latest high-profile guest to speak with Noah during the pandemic; the stand-up comedian was the first late-night host to talk to Dr. Anthony Fauci at the start of the outbreak and he has also spoken to the likes of California Governor Gavin Newsom and Bill Gates.

The interview was recorded earlier today and will also be available on the show’s social platforms as well as on linear television later.

Earlier this week, The Daily Show showrunner and exec producer Jen Flanz told Deadline, that her team “was built for this in some ways because we are so flexible and we can shift gears really fast”.

She added that they made a conscious effort to speak to politicians and experts during the pandemic. “We’re a lot less of a celebrity stop and much more about information. It’s a fun informative interview. Even when we interview celebrities, we always ask, is there a cause that you care to discuss, even when they’re coming on to promote a movie, so it wasn’t that hard for us to make the shift. The Daily Show has always been a stop for politicians. We wanted to make sure that viewers were being informed.”