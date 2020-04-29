‘The Conners’ Returns To Top Tuesday Ratings; ‘For Life’ Ticks Up

ABC saw the return of its Tuesday night lineup with The Conners finishing as primetime’s top-rated show, with its penultimate episode of the season scoring a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.99 million viewers to hold steady compared with its previous episode.

Meanwhile, the network’s For Life (0.5, 2.18M) ticked up in the demo, while Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.98M), Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.84M) and Black-ish (0.5, 2.59M) were even.

At NBC, there was a repeat and a new episode of Ellen’s Game of Games (0.8, 4.20M), with the latter dipping to season lows. CBS also went with repeats followed by a fresh FBI: Most Wanted (0.7, 6.98M), which also took a hit.

NBC and CBS tied for the top spot overall in the demo last night, while CBS was the most-watched network.

Elsewhere, at The CW, The Flash (0.4, 1.21M) held steady and saw its largest audience in seven episodes. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 712,000) was even in the demo.

Fox aired all repeats.