‘The Burying Place’ Drama From Kelly Masterson, David Semel & Aaron Kaplan Based On Book In Works At AMC

EXCLUSIVE: AMC has put in development The Burying Place, a thriller drama series based on Brian Freeman’s novel, from writer Kelly Masterson (Killing Kennedy), director David Semel (Goliath), producer Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things) and his Kapital Entertainment and AMC Studios.

Written by Masterson, The Burying Place is set in the haunting North Country of Minnesota, where a baby vanishes from her lakeside home. That same night, a rookie policewoman stumbles onto a serial killer. Against a ticking clock, Detective Jonathan Stride, haunted by demons of his own, leads fellow Detectives Serena Dial and Maggie Bei as they struggle to unravel the seemingly unrelated mysteries in a suspenseful game of cat and mouse.

Semel and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor executive produce, along with former NBC Primetime Entertainment President and NBCU TV Studios President Angela Bromstad.

Photo courtesy of David Semel

The project stems from Semel’s deal with Kapital Entertainment to develop projects for broadcast, cable or streaming networks. Semel brought in Bromstad with whom he has a longstanding relationship dating back to her tenure at Universal TV predecessor NBCU TV Studios.

Masterson co-wrote the praised television movie Killing Kennedy, which aired on Nat Geo in 2014 and earned him a WGA Award nomination. On the film side, he co-penned with Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho the screenplay for Snowpiercer, directed by Bong, on which the TNT series is based, as well as Good People, directed by Henrik Ruben Genz. Masterson has projects set up with Barry Levinson (Brother Jack) and Philip Noyce (Mixed Blood).

Semel has one of the best track records for a drama pilot director, with 18 of the pilots he has helmed going to series, including Man in the High Castle, Star Trek: Discovery, Heroes, which was shepherded by Bromstad, Person of Interest, Madam Secretary and Code Black. He worked as producing director on House and Dawson’s Creek, and his episodic work includes Homeland, American Horror Story and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.



The Burying Place is Freeman’s fifth novel. He also is the author of the Jonathan Stride and Frost Easton series. His books have been sold in 46 countries and 22 languages. He has been selected as the author to continue Robert Ludlum’s Jason Bourne series, with a new Bourne novel due in 2020.