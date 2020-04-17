‘The Blacklist’ Pays Tribute To Brian Dennehy With Special Episode Tonight

NBC will honor Brian Dennehy tonight with a special episode of The Blacklist.

The beloved actor, who died Wednesday, recurred as Dominic Wilkinson, the father of infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova (Lotte Verbeek) and the grandfather of Elizabeth Keen, played by Megan Boone, in the series starring James Spader and Boone. The network has adjusted its schedule to re-air the “Rassvet” (Dawn) episode, which originally aired on April 26, 2019, at 9 PM tonight. It will follow a new episode of Sony TV-produced The Blacklist at 8 PM. Dateline NBC, which normally airs from 9-11 PM, will air a one-hour episode at 10 PM.

The pivotal “Rassvet” episode delved into the backstory of Dennehy’s character, Dominic Wilkinson, and his relationship with his daughter, Katarina Rostova (Verbeek). The episode took place largely in the past with a focus on the show’s mythology, with no regular “blacklist” case of the week.

The episode synopsis: “Alone in a foreign country after a mission goes catastrophically wrong, Katarina Rostova (Verbeek) goes on the run to avoid the forces trying to hunt her down. Isolated and out of options, she seeks out the only person she trusts, a man who has vowed to always protect her.”

As Deadline reported Thursday, The Blacklist was Dennehy’s last television role. Episode 19, which Dennehy was in, was the last episode of its 22-episode Season 7 shot before production shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. NBC is planning to pay tribute to Dennehy with a card at the end of that episode, which will now serve as the season finale.

Dennehy joined The Blacklist in Season 3. He had appeared in nine episodes to date, including two this season.

