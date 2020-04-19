Taylor Swift Leads Heartfelt Performances At ‘One World’ Concert

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and many more delivered powerful virtual performances during Saturday’s “One World: Together at Home” concert.

Gaga, who curated the event from producers Global Citizen, opened the two-hour televised portion with an emotional performance of the Charlie Chaplin classic “Smile.”

Lizzo belted out a low-key cover of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

Taylor Swift played the piano and sang a moving rendition of “Soon You’ll Get Better.”

Stevie Wonder turned in a soul-stirring tribute to his late friend Bill Withers, by singing Withers’ 1972 classic “Lean on Me.”

Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones performed “You Cant Always Get What You Want.”

Jennifer Lopez wowed fans by singing “People,” which was originally performed by Barbra Streisand.

Other performers included John Legend and Sam Smith, Burna Boy, Jennifer Hudson, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Elton John, and Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell teamed up on “Sunny.”

At the end of the two-hour show, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, John Legend and Andrea Bocelli ended with a stunning four-part harmony on “The Prayer,” which Dion and Bocelli recorded 21 years ago. They were accompanied by piano virtuoso Lang Lang.

The concert streamed online throughout the day, and later aired in primetime in the United States on multiple networks and cable channels at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert hosted the broadcast portion.