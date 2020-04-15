Book-To-Screen Platform TaleFlick Launches Production Arm

EXCLUSIVE: TaleFlick, a platform that identifies adaptable books, has launched a production company to put some of its own content on the screen. It has selected four titles that are now in development.

The company, founded by producer Uri Singer (Tesla) and Netflix alum George Berry, scans thousands of books to identify stories that translate into filmed adaptations. Publisher HarperCollins is among those who have committed their catalog to the site, with Sony Pictures, Warner Media and HBO among its customers.

Studios and producers can still access the content library, but Taleflick has unveiled the first selection titles to be developed under the banner TaleFlick Productions. Singer will oversee development and production.

TaleFlick

The titles in the deal are Egomaniac by Vi Keeland and the self-published Man & Horse by John Egenes, Chasing Black Gold by Robert Stone and The Secret to Falling in Love by Victoria Cooke.

“It makes me happy to select a few of the gems, incredible stories, and bring them to the screen,” Singer said. “It is a long process, but after starting this journey and connecting with these authors, I am sure that each of their stories would touch audiences the same way it touched our team at TaleFlick.”

Recently, TaleFlick launched TaleFlick Discovery, a public voting platform where fans vote on which books should become movies. The winner of the weekly contest receives automatic producer meetings.