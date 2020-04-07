‘Superman & Lois’: Emmanuelle Chriqui To Play Lana Lang In the CW Series Based On DC Characters

EXCLUSIVE: Former The Passage star Emmanuelle Chriqui is set as a series regular opposite Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman & Lois, the CW’s straight-to-series drama about the iconic DC couple. Chriqui will play the popular DC character Lana Lang in the series from The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Helbing, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Chriqui will play Lana Lang-Cushing, the loan officer at Smallville Bank who stayed in Smallville when others left for something bigger and brighter. Lana re-establishes her friendship with her old friend, Clark Kent, during one of the most difficult periods in her life.

The role, which has gone through several iterations in various media adaptations, was played by Kristin Kreuk in Smallville.

2020 The CW Pilots & Series Orders

Former Flash showrunner Helbing executive produces Superman & Lois with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns via Berlanti Productions. The drama, which was slated to film the pilot episode during regular pilot season before taking a break and resuming production on the rest of its 13-episode order in the summer, now will go straight into series production after all pilot production was suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chriqui recently starred alongside Mark-Paul Gosselaar in The Passage, which aired for one season on Fox. Her other television credits include Shut Eye, The Grinder, Murder in the First, The Mentalist, Cleaners — which she also executive produced — The Borgias. Her recent film credits include The Knight Before Christmas, Hospitality, Super Troopers 2 and The Steps, among others.