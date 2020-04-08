‘Bad Mothers’: Sundance Now Buys U.S. Rights To Australian Crime Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Sundance Now has picked up the U.S. rights to Australian drama Bad Mothers starring Treadstone’s Tess Haubrich.

The AMC Networks-owned streaming service will launch the eight-part drama on May 7 after acquiring the rights from Red Arrow Studios International.

The drama explores the underbelly of modern motherhood through the prism of four very different women as they juggle life’s big issues: love, family, careers, infidelity and murder.

Starring Haubrich, Mandy McElhinney (Love Child), Jessica Tovey (Wonderland), and Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Heart Guy), along with Daniel MacPherson (Strike Back) and Don Hany (East West 101) with guest star Golden Globe nominee Melissa George (The Good Wife).

Sarah’s (Haubrich) seemingly perfect life as a local GP, loving wife and doting mother comes crashing down the moment she discovers her husband Anton (Daniel McPherson) is having an affair with her best friend Charlotte (Melissa George). Suddenly, Charlotte turns up dead, and Anton is arrested for her murder. As Sarah’s life spirals out of control, she finds unlikely support from a ragtag group of mums called ‘The Bad Mothers Club’. Sarah finds herself drawn into the chaotic worlds of her new friends: Danielle (Tovey), the outgoing mum who needs more in her life; Bindy (Brune-Franklin), the wild child party mum; and Maddie (Mandy McElhinney), the fierce mum battling with a difficult child and an acrimonious custody battle. There’s just one thing stopping Sarah from leaving the mess of her old life behind her, Anton swears he’s innocent. Now Sarah will have to add detective to her already lengthy list of jobs if she is to clear her husband’s name.

The series, which is produced by Jungle Entertainment in association with Filthy Productions, was a hit down under for Nine Network. Bad Mothers was created by Rachel Lang and Gavin Strawhan, written by Lang, Strawhan, Sarah Walker, and Tim Lee, produced by Chole Rickard and Steven Zanoski and directed by Geoff Bennett, Sian Davies, and Catriona MacKenzie. The series was produced in association with Screen Australia and financed with support from Create NSW for Nine Network (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand).

Shannon Cooper, VP of Programming, Sundance Now, said, “Sundance Now subscribers are looking for their next streaming obsession, and with its entertaining mix of comedy, drama, and plenty of surprises, Bad Mothers is a perfect addition to our slate. We’re excited to partner with Red Arrow Studios International, Jungle Entertainment and Filthy Productions to bring this high-quality drama to US audiences.”

Bo Stehmeier, President at Red Arrow Studios International, added, “Bad Mothers makes for addictive viewing, and audiences will be able to escape into an intriguing murder mystery series, which is by turns hilarious and poignant. The series has already sold to territories including the UK, France, Sweden, Middle East and Africa, and we’re delighted that US viewers will soon be introduced to this deliciously devious drama, courtesy of Sundance Now.”