Verve Signs ‘Dinner In America’ Filmmaker Adam Rehmeier

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has inked filmmaker Adam Rehmeier.

Rehmeier’s latest movie, which he directed and wrote, Dinner in America, premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival as part of the main U.S. Dramatic Competition.

The pic, which stars Kyle Gallner and Emily Skeggs, follows an on-the-lam punk rocker and a young woman obsessed who is obsessed with his band. They unexpectedly fall in love and go on an epic journey together through America’s decaying Midwestern suburbs. Coming out of the festival, the pic notched 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Verve is currently putting together Rehmeier’s follow-up feature, an intense action-western Save a Bullet for Me with Pioneer Pictures.

Rehmeier is also developing the true-crime miniseries Heartland with Anonymous, Rumble producing.

The filmmaker continues to be represented by Pam Black at Ziffren Law.