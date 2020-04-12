Country Music’s Sturgill Simpson Tests Positive For COVID-19 Coronavirus, Now In Quarantine

Country music star Sturgill Simpson said Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The singer blamed a European tour for exposing him, but getting tested proved to be difficult for him.

In an Instagram post, Simpson said he had been on tour in western Europe for two weeks in late January and into early February. He then played some US east coast shows.

“They pulled the plug on our tour March 12 and I returned home. This photo was taken at 9 AM on March 13th when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels,” Simpson wrote, showing him laying on a hospital bed with a mask on.

“I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) Doctor refuse to test me because I ‘did not fit testing criteria’ and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect) even though I was told by two nurses that I was the first person their hospital had walk in requesting to be tested,” Simpson said.

Related Story Netflix To Stream Musician Sturgill Simpson's Anime Film 'Sound & Fury' This Fall - Comic-Con

Finally, he and his wife found a “free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot.”

Simpson remained asymptomatic, but on Friday, he received a phone call from the Nashville Center for Disease Control. He was positive, his wife was negative.

“I should also add that the CDC nurse I spoke to yesterday told me that it reacts differently in a case by case basis, and the White House briefings and the information they are providing is basically pure speculation causing fear and that the only thing anybody knows is that we don’t really know much yet,” he said.

Sturgill is now on quarantine until April 19. He also had some criticism of the government response, saying the task force on the coronavirus was “headed by a man who does not believe in science, is against mass testing and we now have a second task force in the works to ‘open America back up for business’!”