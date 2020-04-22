Stuntmen In Quarantine: Take A Punch, Give A Kick – But Don’t Forget To Sanitize

We’ve all seen how professionals in various vocations are staying busy (and sane) amid the coronavirus shutdown, but this is some next-level stuff. A French school for stunt performers has put together a video — a mash-up, if you will — of several folks taking and giving punches, kicks and head butts and more from the “safety” of their abodes.

There’s even one assault with a cuddly weapon. Watch it all above — but kids, don’t try this at home.

Who are we kidding? Every homebound kid might be trying this at home by the end of the day — if they’re not already.

The clip from Campus Univers Cascades is billed as the CUCchallenge. It shows folks getting smacked left and right — with lefts and rights — and then paying it forward. And the Three Stooges got nuthin’ on the sound effects. Bonus points for working in the zeitgeist-y hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

So here’s the Deadline Commenter Challenger: Pick your favorite assaulter/assaultee and tell us why. Is it the guy in the shredded High School Musical T-shirt, or does just get style points? Is it Back-Flip Guy? Elbow Woman? Daughter-Swinger? German Shepherd Siccer?

As you watch these irresistible stupid human tricks, remember: It’s only an exhibition, not a competition — please, no wagering. Your comments section awaits.