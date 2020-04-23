Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler And Other Comedy Icons Team For May Streaming Fundraiser For Feeding America

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Streaming Consumption Up Nearly 100 Percent Year Over Year In Key Demo, Says Nielsen

tiger king netflix
Netflix's streaming hit, 'Tiger King' Netflix

Is your viewership up nearly 100%? You must be streaming.

Nielsen’s look at the effect of coronavirus stay-at-home orders on Americans’ consumption of streaming content has produced some eye-popping numbers.

From the fourth full week of March in 2019 (starting 3/25) through the fourth full week of March in 2020 (starting 3/23), “streaming among people 25-54 has increased almost 100%,” according to Nielsen.

The dates are significant, because by March 23 of this year, nine states had issued a stay-at-home order, while another 12 had such orders issued in at least part of the state. That, per a New York Times analysis.

So as Americans sequestered themselves, there was an explosion in the consumption of streaming content.

States and cities that were among the first wave enacting stay-at-home orders, such as New York, Illinois, Washington and California, saw some of the biggest increases.

Entertainment content was a key driver, along with content related to fitness and wellness, gaming live streams and cooking, according to Nielsen.

It’s important to note that, even before COVID-19, per Nielsen, “organic streaming had been growing over the past few months,” driven in part by the advent of streaming services such as Disney+.

But this wasn’t just 12 months of sequential growth.

Nielsen notes that streaming of non-linear content increased “across all age groups in Nielsen’s 56 largest metered markets during March 2020.”

With schools closed, younger demographics showed the largest growth, “with more than 60% increases between the weeks of March 2 and March 23 across all markets,” according to the data.

Time-wise the biggest jump in streaming consumption came in the early afternoon.

Normally, most adults are at work during these hours, but with the stay-at-home orders, Nielsen measured “more than 50% increases in streaming from 1pm-4pm across markets between the weeks of March 2, 2020 and March 23, 2020.”

Moreover, those hours were up over 100% from the same week a year ago.

Data for the weeks since March 23 of this year has not been released yet, but with the number of states issuing stay-at-home orders increasing from 9 to 30 by March 30, those stats will no doubt be similarly impressive.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad