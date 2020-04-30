Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow Productions Hires Managing Director

Baby Cow Productions, the UK film and TV outfit with credits including Alan Partridge, Stan & Ollie and The Trip, has named Sarah Monteith as Managing Director.

In the newly-created role, which she will take up in mid-May, Monteith will work alongside CEO Christine Langan.

Monteith was most recently interim Chief Marketing Officer for BBC Studios, and has held numerous leadership roles across the BBC.

Baby Cow’s upcoming slate includes the Channel 4 commission Chivalry, a comedy drama written by and starring Sarah Solemani and Steve Coogan, and The Witchfinder, written and directed by Rob and Neil Gibbons and starring Daisy May Cooper and Tim Key.

Steve Coogan, Creative Director and Founder, said, “Baby Cow has been going through a period of transition and development, expanding into drama as well as building on our reputation for pioneering comedy shows. We are now at a stage where much of our slate is fighting fit and ready to go. I, along with Christine Langan and the wealth of talent we have nurtured, have been beavering away on a number of diverse, new films, comedies and TV dramas. Sarah Monteith’s appointment is a testament to BBC Studio’s faith in our prospects. She is exactly what the company needs to maximise the potential of the quality content that is the hallmark of Baby Cow.”

Christine Langan, CEO added: “I’m delighted to welcome Sarah to Baby Cow. Her breadth of experience – across content, marketing and commercial – will help to power an exciting new period of growth for the company and support this much-loved brand.”

BBC Studios has been the company’s majority owner since 2016.

Tim Davie, CEO, BBC Studios, said: “Sarah has been a fantastic colleague, adapting her many talents to lead successfully in a number of roles over the years. I know she will contribute significantly to Baby Cow – a prolific and high-quality indie partner of BBC Studios.”

Sarah Monteith said: “From Partridge and Gavin & Stacey through to Philomena and Stan & Ollie, Baby Cow’s bold and award-winning creative brings the very best of British quality to the global stage. As for so many others, this content is part of my life and I am hugely excited to work with Steve, Christine and the rest of the team on what’s to come.”