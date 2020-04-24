Stephen Graham Is Set To Join The Cast Of ‘Peaky Blinders’

The Irishman and Boardwalk Empire star Stephen Graham has landed a role in another gangster drama — this time joining the cast of Peaky Blinders.

Graham was poised to take on a role in Season 6 of the BBC’s hit drama, but the Tiger Aspect and Caryn Mandabach Productions series did not begin shooting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Graham, who recently featured in Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol, told The Sun: “I was supposed to be starting Peaky Blinders but that has been put on hold indefinitely. My agent spent a lot of time putting that together.”

He did not offer any details on his part, but Deadline has asked for more details. He will follow other big names, such as Tom Hardy and Adrien Brody, in featuring in the show.

Peaky Blinders‘ Instagram page shared a message from Cillian Murphy (aka Tommy Shelby) this week, in which the actor thanked the show’s crew for their “forbearance and patience” during the shutdown. “We will be back as soon as we can, I promise, causing chaos and knocking heads as usual,” he added.

In an interview with Deadline earlier this month, Murphy’s co-star Helen McCrory revealed what happened in the days leading up to Peaky Blinders halting. She spent one-day doing hair and makeup and tests, during which it dawned on much of the production team that “something very big is coming.”

McCrory said: “The next morning I woke and told my producer I’m not comfortable doing this anymore… Cillian Murphy did the same. Together with the producers, we approached the BBC and said we’re going to pull this now before we have to do this down the line.”