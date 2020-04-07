Stephen Curry And Storm Reid Team For Female Athlete Short Film Series ‘Bamazing’

EXCLUSIVE: NBA star and Unanimous Media co-founder Stephen Curry and Euphoria actress Storm Reid have teamed up for Bamazing, a new series of short films celebrating women in sports created by female filmmakers.

Curry and Reid kicked off the series by hosting a pitch session with rising female creatives. Emerging filmmakers Jennia Fredrique, Alessia Glidewell and Jeannie Donohoe, who were selected from Sony Pictures Television Diverse Directors Program, shared their ideas and creative treatments for each of their short films. Curry and Reid shared highlights from the workshop in a video posted today on their Youtube channels.

The first film, The Player, directed by Fredrique, is set to debut tomorrow on YouTube and features sixth-grade hooper Jatniel Cabrera playing the sport she was born to play. Donohoe and Glidewell’s films will be released in the coming weeks on YouTube.

“This series is all about celebrating women who inspire and uplift others, both on the court and behind the camera,” says Curry. “Storm and I were so impressed by Jennia, Alessia and Jeannie and their ideas about how to bring these films to life. They are such creative and talented filmmakers and we’re so excited to share these powerful films that hopefully inspire the next generation of young women.”

“Working with Stephen and Under Armour on this project has been truly amazing,” adds Reid. “The goal of my Bamazing initiative is to encourage young girls and remind them that they are truly capable of anything, and this series certainly helps spread that message. It’s so important for women to empower and lift each other up, and Jennia, Alessia and Jeannie have done this powerfully through their inspiring films. I’m so proud of this series and for the stories that these incredible female filmmakers created.”

Curry and Reid teamed up to create Bamazing with Under Armour in support of the Curry 7 Bamazing colorway that was released last month in honor of International Women’s Day.