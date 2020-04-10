Stephen Colbert: Dave Matthews Performs John Prine’s “Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness”

Click to Skip Ad
Stephen Colbert offered another tribute to the great John Prine last night, this time by inviting Dave Matthews to perform the late songwriter’s “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness.” A solo Matthews performed the 1986 song remotely.

The night before, CBS’s Late Show host delivered an emotional remembrance of Prine, both as a longtime fan and more recent friend. He recalled when his then-girlfriend, now-wife introduced him to Prine’s song “Paradise,” saying, “loved that song and I loved her for showing it to me.”

On that night’s episode, Brandi Carlile performed Prine’s classic “Hello in There.”

Prine died Wednesday of COVID-19.

Watch the Matthews performance above, and Brandi Carlile below.

This Saturday, Matthews will co-headline At Home with Farm Aid with Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp to support family farmers and ranchers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The live stream, with each of the stars performing remotely, will begin at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, available free on farmaid.org and axs.tv and also available to watch on AXS TV.

 

