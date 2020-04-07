Stephanie Grisham Departs As White House Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her role and is joining the East Wing to serve as chief of staff and spokesperson First Lady Melania Trump.

The move comes after Mark Meadows took over duties as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

Grisham served just over one year in the role, but never held a traditional press briefing, which was once a daily ritual among her predecessors.

She instead suggested that the briefings were not imperative because Trump frequently took questions from reporters.

The president has also taken on the role of daily briefer himself during the coronavirus crisis, with nightly press conferences that sometimes stretch to two hours. Grisham also has not been a prominent public figure during the crisis, as Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has taken the lead role in communications on the pandemic task force.

Grisham, who also served as communications director, said that her successors will be announced in the coming days.

Before she took her role as White House press secretary, Grisham had served as spokesperson for the First Lady. Melania Trump said in a statement that she “has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff.” Grisham will succeed Lindsay Reynolds, who resigned earlier this week.

Grisham is the third press secretary since Trump took office, following Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She took on a lower profile that they did, and generally kept her on-camera media appearances to Fox News.

She has defended her approach, telling Deadline last month that her staff is available “24/7 through office drop ins, emails, phone calls and texts.” She also said that during the coronavirus crisis, Americans are hearing from the president, the Vice President and members of the task force. “Again, I don’t have the ego to think that I would do a better job than that group of people.”