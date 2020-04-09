‘Station 19’: ABC Moves Firefighter Drama Into ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Slot Following Medical Series’ Production Shutdown

Station 19 will be ringing its fire bell a little later in the night after ABC moved the firefighter drama into Grey’s Anatomy’s slot.

Starting Thursday April 16, Station 19 will air in the 9pm slot. This comes after production on season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy was cut short due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Ellen Pompeo-fronted drama will wrap its season with Episode 21, airing tonight April 9.

The Disney-owned network has subsequently pushed Station 19, which has wrapped production of its third season, into the 9pm slot through to its season finale on May 14.

The April 16 episode, Episode 13, is titled Dream a Little Dream of Me, and sees Vic, played by Barrett Doss, rallying the crew to pose for a calendar photoshoot that will support a good cause. Meanwhile, Emmett, played by Lachlan Buchanan comes clean to Ben, played by Jason George, and Sullivan, played by Boris Kodjoe, shows Jaina Lee Ortiz’s Andy a softer side.

Station 19, which is exec produced by Grey’s veteran Krista Vernoff, has already been renewed for a fourth season. The show, which follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line, is also exec produced by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers with Paris Barclay serving as the producing director and executive producer of the series, which is produced by ABC Studios.

ABC is set to announce a replacement for Station 19 in the 8pm shortly.