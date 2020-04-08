Starz Marketing Chief Alison Hoffman Promoted To President, Domestic Networks

Alison Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer at Starz, has been promoted to the newly created role of President, Domestic Networks.

Hoffman will assume some of the operational oversight that Jeffrey Hirsch had a COO, before he was named President and CEO of the premium network in September.

She will oversee domestic network operations including all aspects of marketing and promotion, product development, distribution, analytics and program operations.

Hoffman was one of the executives responsible for launching the Starz app and managing the network’s direct-to-consumer business. She has worked closely with the likes of Amazon, Hulu and Apple to launch the streaming service on new platforms.

During her tenure as CMO, Hoffman led campaigns for the Starz’ slate of originals, including Power, Outlander, Vida and American Gods. Over the last year, she had also assumed oversight of program operations, building acquisition marketing and insights & analytics departments.

Hoffman joined Starz over seven years ago as SVP, Originals Marketing. She had previously been a consultant at Cineflix and a VP of creative and brand strategy at AMC Networks, where she worked on marketing campaigns for series including Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead.

“Alison is a proven and strategic leader in our organization whose talents lie in both the creative and analytical sides of the business. This new role will bring all of the domestic focused functions under one leader and allow her to exercise all of her strengths,” said Hirsch. “She is a valued partner who has done a masterful job of building a multi-functional team that continues to drive the business forward, and I look forward to her continued leadership.”