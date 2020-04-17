‘Dallas’, ‘China Beach’, ‘Difficult People’ & Pop’s ‘One Day At A Time’ Actors Set For ‘Stars In The House’ Virtual Get-Togethers

EXCLUSIVE: Cast members from the original Dallas, China Beach, Pop’s One Day at a Time and Hulu’s Difficult People will zoom into next week’s livestream Stars in the House series to raise money for The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 efforts.

The series, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, has been featuring TV reunions in recent weeks, with cast members from SCTV, Glee, Desperate Housewives and Taxi and more joining in the remote free-for-alls.

Next week will see the likes of Dallas‘ Patrick Duffy and Charlene Tilton (and others – see the complete line-up below) together again, China Beach‘s Marg Helgenberger and Dana Delany coming ashore, Difficult People‘s Julie Klausner, Andrea Martin and Billy Eichner making nice and Rita Moreno and Norman Lear heading up the One Day at a Time virtual get-together.

The episodes are available at the Stars in the House website and on YouTube.

‘One Day at a Time’ Pop TV

Since the first Stars in the House episode on March 16, the series has raised approximately $209,600 to benefit The Actors Fund.

The schedule and guest line-up for next week’s Stars in the House are:

Monday, April 20, 8 pm ET

Difficult People cast members confirmed to show are Julie Klausner, Andrea Martin, Billy Eichner, James Urbaniak, Gabourey Sidibe, Derrick Baskin, Shakina Nayfack and Cole Escola.

Tuesday, April 21, 8 pm ET

One Day at a Time confirmed guests cast members Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky, along with executive producers Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett.

Thursday, April 23, 8 pm ET

China Beach reunion episode will welcome Marg Helgenberger, Dana Delany, Robert Picardo, Jeff Kober, Nancy Giles, Concetta Tomei and Michael Boatman.

Friday, April 24, 8 pm ET

Dallas – and it’s not a dream. Patrick Duffy is confirmed, as are Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton and Steve Kanaly.