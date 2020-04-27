‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Heading To Disney+ Two Months Early

Disney has a lockdown treat for Star Wars fans.

The House of Mouse is releasing Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker onto its platform Disney+ two months ahead of schedule, with the movie now debuting online on May 4 globally.

The date, which marks an annual Star Wars celebration (“may the fourth be with you”), will also see the arrival of doc series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on the service.

Disney has disrupted its release schedule on previous occasions during the lockdown, including bringing forward the online launch of its latest Pixar movie Onward after the film’s theatrical run was cut short by the coronavirus.

The Rise Of Skywalker has been the number one home ent title (Blu-ray, electronic sell-thru, digital rental) in the U.S. over the past four weeks, per weekly stats from the Digital Entertainment Group.

The movie, which saw J.J. Abrams return to the director’s chair, rounds off the recent trilogy of Star Wars pics, following The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.