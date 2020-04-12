Warner Bros. Stage 13 Studio Creates Campaign To Support Asian Restaurants During Pandemic

Stage 13 content studio, part of the Warner Bros. Digital Networks, has launched #stage13supports, a campaign to recognize Asian restaurants and small businesses through its original unscripted Asian cuisine and travel series Family Style.

The series showcases a diverse array of Asian chefs, restaurateurs, and foodies across multiple generations. The campaign encourages ordering to-go from Asian restaurants, as well as urges viewers to share their Family Style moments during the stay-at-home orders to create a safe community. The goal is to not only support Asian-owned restaurants and its patrons, but also to open communications to connect and stand together.

Stage 13 will be posting daily clips of restaurants featured in the series. The restaurants are located across Southern California and Hawaii. A complete list can be found on the Facebook Family Style group here.

“We want these restaurants and culture to continue to thrive and stay open during such extreme circumstances. By showing our support to the Asian restaurant and small business community, we hope this serves as our love letter to the restaurants that welcomed us in and gave us a seat at their table during the taping of our series,” said Shari Scorca, VP of unscripted content at Stage 13. “We hope that people will use Family Style as a guide to Asian foods or cuisines they have not yet tried and that fans join the Group to share stories and words of encouragement as well.”

“Since the shutdown of restaurants, I’ve had to pivot my business in ways I never knew I could. I am grateful to all the supporters who have placed orders and helped us share our food with others including hospital workers – it’s important to say thank you to them,” said Mayly Tao, owner of DK’s Donuts.

“Life has completely changed for us at BPMF (Bopomofo) as we try to stay afloat during this time, launching new initiatives and protocols,” said Phil Wang, co-founder Bopomofo Café. “ Thankfully, the local community and our fans have been very supportive near and far. People are placing online orders from other states and even countries to help us. We’re also trying to pay this kindness forward. Thanks to Stage 13 for using their platform to support small businesses, especially Asian owned ones, during this time!”

The restaurants that will be featured are:

Led by the ‘Foodie Fam,’ Family Style is an unscripted series on the Stage 13 YouTube channel and on Facebook Watch that features a group of friends and celebrity guests, exploring popular Asian restaurants and cultural locales, with each episode ending around a table sharing a meal.