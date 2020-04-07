‘Spotlight’ Producer & Journalism Outfit Field Of Vision Offer $250,000 Relief Fund For Documentary Freelancers During Coronavirus Crisis

EXCLUSIVE: Visual journalism outfit Field of Vision is teaming with Spotlight production co Topic Studios to offer $250,000 in emergency financial help for struggling documentary freelancers during the coronavirus lockdown.

The two companies are divisions of First Look Media, the org set up by eBay founder and philanthropist Pierre Omidyar with doc heavyweights Glenn Greenwald, Jeremy Scahill, and Laura Poitras.

Industry freelancers have been particularly hard hit by the economic aspects of the crisis, with film and TV production halted around the world. As such, the fund is aiming to support the most vulnerable by providing life assistance grants, such as for rent, healthcare, bills, groceries, for those who have experienced financial hardship from loss of income or opportunity. The money comes from the operating budgets of the two companies.

Field of Vision / Topic Studios

The fund will offer individual grants of up to $2,000 in two chunks, initially in April and then again in May, as the situation evolves. It will open for applications between April 8 and April 10 (or until the companies receive 750 applications) and then again between May 6 and May 8 (or until a further 750 applications are received).

Co-Founder and Executive Producer of Field of Vision Charlotte Cook said, “This is an incredibly hard time for the documentary field and we’re hoping the fund is able to offer some relief. We started with our virtual mentorship and consultation service to try and be as available to filmmakers as possible, but felt it was vitally important to also provide financial assistance. We want to support the artists working in the documentary field every day, but especially now, and will continue to build and add more resources as we can over the next few weeks and months.”

Executive Vice President of Topic Studios Maria Zuckerman added, “We at Topic Studios are proud to launch this initiative in partnership with our close colleagues at Field of Vision. We hope to respond to the needs of our collaborators in the documentary community and look forward to a time, hopefully soon, when our main focus will again be on making great work together.”