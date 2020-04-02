Penske Media To Launch New Sports Business Platform Sportico

Penske Media Corporation on Thursday announced plans to launch a new sports business platform called Sportico with veteran sports and entertainment executive Dick Glover as CEO.

Glover’s had senior roles at ESPN, ABC, Disney and NASCAR. He was founding CEO of the Funny or Die digital comedy platform and CEO of Mandalay Sports Media.

Sportico – Deadline parent PMC’s first investment in sports – will provide industry news, data, information, strategies, leadership, insight and live media, leveraging PMC’s infrastructure in digital publishing, news gathering, research, data, live media and events. It will have offices in New York and Los Angeles and reporters around the world.

“We are truly excited about becoming the preeminent information destination for the $500 billion sports industry,” PMC chairman and CEO Jay Penske said. “This launch is consistent with Penske Media Corporation’s long record of success in business to business and consumer publishing ventures. Sports enables us to complement our technology, entertainment, art, music, fashion, media and lifestyle properties.”

Sportico’s editor-in-chief will be journalist Scott Soshnick, who has covered sports at Bloomberg News for nearly three decades. He’s co-hosted a “Business of Sports” radio show and podcast and put together Bloomberg’s power lunch series that featured sports commissioners, owners, media executives, bankers, attorneys and investors. He began his career as an associate producer at WFAN radio in New York.